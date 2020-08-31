Hilary Larson McIntosh

peacefully passed away on August 30, 2020 at her home in Cokeville, Wyoming.

Hilary was born to Stanley and Eileen Larson on May 21, 1979 in Montpelier, Idaho. She started her general education at Cokeville Elementary until the family moved to Torrington in 1990. She finished her education at Lingle-Fort Laramie High School where she shined in volleyball, basketball and track breaking many school records. Hilary graduated in 1997.

She continued her love for sports and attended Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming on a scholarship for basketball. She returned to the family ranch where she later obtained her associates degree from Eastern Wyoming College, Torrington, Wyoming. In 2003, the family returned to Cokeville where Hilary lived for the remainder of her life.

In 2009, she married the love of her life, Woodrow McIntosh. Together they acquired many (kids), Horses, Dogs, Cats and Cattle. Hilary loved animals and was especially proud of her herd of cattle she built up by taking care of bums and raising and naming them all. Hilary’s happiest days were spent on the back of a horse and spending time outdoors.

Survivors include: Woodrow McIntosh, father Stanley Larson of Cokeville, Wyoming; brother Gerry (Tammy) of Cokeville, Wyoming; sister Heather (Andy) Wilkins of Lingle, Wyoming and three nieces who she loved and adored, Dally, Kenzie and Addisyn Wilkins, step-daughter Jodi (Brandon) Napier of Petaluma, California, granddaughter Taylor Bales of Cokeville, Wyoming, grandson Dustin Napier of Colorado and best friend Jen and husband Ron. Along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her mother Eileen Larson, Grandparents Glenn and Sadie Larson, Bud Dayton, and Venice Rucker.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

