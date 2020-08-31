Homeless man arrested on suspicion for string of burglaries

Booking photo for Logan L. Clegg (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old transient man has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of burglaries. Logan Clegg was booked Saturday morning into the Cache County Jail.

Clegg was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He was charged two counts of theft, a second-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; and five misdemeanors.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazzard told the court that Clegg is alleged to have broken into a local sporting goods store on July 23. He stole two firearms.

On Saturday, deputies were called to a residence where the suspect was attempting to break in. He was in possession of one of the stolen firearms that was loaded.

Hazzard asked the court to hold Clegg without bail. He said the suspect is a threat to the public and a flight risk.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck set bail at $26,000 and ordered Clegg to appear again in court Sept. 8.

Clegg told the court he was unable to post bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

