Kacie Malouf to join Downeast executive team

Downeast Women's clothing and furniture store located at 1050 Main St B2 will now be bart of the Malouf organization.

SALT LAKE CITY – Kacie Malouf has joined the executive team of Downeast after her, and her husband Sam, purchased the company in June of this year. Downeast is a women’s clothing and furniture store that started 30-years ago by three brothers – Charlie, Bill and Jonathan Freedman – who began selling off-price clothing and furniture throughout the Wasatch Front. The company has grown into more than 40 retail locations in Utah, Arizona, Idaho and Nevada.

“My vision for the future is building out the line with beautiful fabrics, sustainable options, and a mix of wardrobe staples and fashion pieces,” she said. “Most important, we want to emphasize that Downeast Apparel is accessible and affordable, backed by very high quality.”

That vision includes adding two new fashion designers to the team with proven experience and who are nationally recognized in the industry.

“I am beyond thrilled to bring my experience to the Downeast team, and to learn from them,” said Kacie. “Over 80 percent of this company’s employees are women, and I am honored to represent them as the first female executive. I think we’re going to do some great things together!”

Downeast has two locations in Logan, a clothing-only store in the Cache Valley Mall and the building at 1050 Main Street where they sell both clothing and furniture.

Soon after they purchased the company, Malouf announced renovations on the Downeast store located on District Main Drive in South Jordan. The building is undergoing considerable changes to prepare the space for a new lifestyle shopping experience for their customers.

Just as the Maloufs did with their bedding brand, Downeast is planning to build an exclusive collection of their own apparel.

The Malouf husband and wife team are no strangers to building a successful company. When they started the bedding company, Kacie worked as a waitress and challenged herself to make a change that would give her more time with her family. The challenge was to do something that would be more rewarding financially than taking orders and bringing food to tables.

The couple found they could fill a gap in the bed sheet market with affordable, high-quality sheets.

For the first seven years, Malouf did every job in the business: ordering inventory, processing orders, packing shipments, unloading containers of product, attending trade shows, meeting with customers, and creating marketing materials.

The bedding company grew in six years from the husband and wife duo to a workforce of over 600 dedicated employees.

The new Downeast executive will take her expertise and a new perspective to the apparel team.

The Nibley company is also committed to social issues. Malouf helped lead the formation of the Malouf Foundation. The Malouf Foundation is a registered nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to bringing comfort to community members by helping them fulfill basic needs during difficult times.

The Foundation works closely with local charities to provide comfort and care for abuse victims as well as support children and families in need. The Foundation’s banner cause is to fight child sexual exploitation and trafficking.

In August, Malouf held their Golf for Freedom charity golf tournament and raised over $109,000. All proceeds will support Cache County’s Children’s Justice Center and other advocacy centers across the country.