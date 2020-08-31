January 30, 1938 – August 28, 2020 (age 82)

Karen Quayle Wyatt, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother returned to her Heavenly Father on August 28, 2020 at the age of 82.

Karen was born in Brigham City, Utah to Philip Douglas and Cora Toombs Quayle on January 30, 1938. She was the third of five children. She was raised in Perry, Utah and graduated from Box Elder High School. While attending Utah State University, she met and married Sidney Ball Wyatt on December 6, 1957 in the Logan Temple.

They settled in North Ogden, Utah and were blessed with six children. She was able to be a full-time wife and mother, which she loved and excelled at. She was a great example of hard work and service. Her life was devoted to her family.

Karen was an active and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had a strong testimony of our Savior Jesus Christ. She served in many callings, including primary teacher, primary president, stake primary president, relief society presidencies, relief society president, young women’s and a valiant visiting teacher.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and planning get togethers, she also enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She loved making gifts for friends and family.

Karen is survived by her husband Sidney Ball Wyatt, her children Roger (Nan) Wyatt, Kelly Wyatt, Brian (Jolene) Wyatt, Doug (Marlene) Wyatt, Tricia (Rex) Mathis and Barbara (Todd) Mills; She has 27 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two more on the way. Also survived by two brothers Therald (Betty) Quayle, Reese (Carole) Quayle and two sisters Elaine Moffitt and Janet Thurston.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank their nurse Debbie Michaelson and CNA Tiffany Hepworth with Solstice Hospice for all their loving care.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00am North Ogden 3rd Ward, 386 East Elberta Drive, North Ogden, Utah. Prior to service viewing will be held from 9:00 – 10:40am at the church.

Interment will be in the Ben Lomond Cemetery.

Funeral service will be live streamed and at available at the time of service by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.