Logan man sentenced to prison for child abuse and protective order crimes

Booking photo for Donald T. Hansen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Logan man has been sent to prison after a judge said he had run out of options. Donald T. Hansen was terminated from probation and ordered to serve no more than five-years at the Utah State Prison.

Hansen was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He had previously been charged with 22 crimes, including child abuse, violating protective orders and drug possession. He later accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to eight felonies and six misdemeanors. The crimes occurred between November 2018 and June 2020.

In May, Hansen grabbed his daughter around the neck and choked her. He also violated a protective order, contacting the victim’s mother and later encouraging her to change her statement to law enforcement.

During Monday’s sentencing, public defender Ryan Holdaway said Hansen’s relationship with the victim has been toxic. The defendant had filed for divorce and turned a corner, wanting to be a better father for his daughter.

Hansen read a statement to the court. He accepted responsibility for his actions and apologized. He asked for leniency, explaining that he had made progress in his addiction recovery.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh asked the court to send the defendant to prison. He said, Hansen has had a “very poor track record” and the most recent charges involved violent crimes.

Judge Brian Cannell agreed with Walsh, explaining that Hansen hadn’t utilized other opportunities. He expressed hope the defendant could change and have a positive relationship with his daughter.

will@cvradio.com