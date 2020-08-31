November 12, 1933 – August 28, 2020 (age 86)

Lyla LaDene Bennett Hume, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 28, 2020.

LaDene was born November 12, 1933 to Lloyd Thomas Bennett and Lyla Faun Weaver Bennett. She was the second of four children, including Lloyd Orlen, Lamoine W. and Linda Lee.

LaDene attended schools in Grace, Idaho, where she found great, life-long friends. She learned the importance of hard work and making a nice home early in life when she spent many days cleaning and working for Afton Gibbs, who became a dear friend. Throughout life, LaDene found herself helping in people’s homes as a housekeeper, caregiver and cherished friend. She spoke fondly of those relationships.

On December 26, 1952, LaDene married Gary Lynn Stoor. They moved to California while Gary served in the U.S. Air Force. Diane Leeayne was born at Edwards Air Force Base on December 16, 1954. They then moved to Pocatello, Idaho where Bruce L. was born on August 29, 1957. They later divorced.

LaDene moved with her children to Portland, Oregon where she married James Thomas Hume on September 28, 1965 and were later sealed in the Logan Temple. Jim and LaDene moved around a lot throughout their early married life. LaDene found work wherever they landed.

She worked as a bank teller, a secretary, and a housekeeper, cleaning homes and churches. There was never a job she was unwilling to do. Jim and LaDene finally settled, while their health permitted, at their “Garden of Eden” in Colson Creek on the North Fork of the Salmon River. They worked hard for many years tending their gardens, canning and enjoying the beauties that surrounded them. They moved to Carmen, Idaho in 2009 and then made her long anticipated move “home” to Grace, Idaho in 2016. Even with her failing health, her hobby was working. She spent her days in Grace organizing, cleaning, then re-organzing and re-cleaning every inch of her little house. When asked what her hobbies included, she always just said “working.” She took great pride in a job well done.

As her dementia got worse, we found it necessary to then move her to Edgewood, where she spent her final days with Jim by her side.

LaDene was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she enjoyed serving as a visiting teacher. LaDene made friends everywhere she went, but her greatest relationships were with her family. She adored her parents and brothers and missed them immensely since their passing. LaDene was a wonderful mother and an even better grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved playing and teasing with all the little kids. Soon after meeting her oldest great-grandson, Isaiah, she was given the nickname of “Orange Grandma,” because of her fiery red hair, which fit her personality perfectly. She wore that nickname with pride. She also carried with her a small photo album of pictures of each of her great grandkids so she could boast about them to anyone that would listen.

LaDene was a spitfire. She loved to laugh and joke and could most often be found in the center of the action. Her sense of humor could only be matched by her beloved Aunt Hazel Fewkes, who we are thrilled she has once again been reunited with. As a family, we are so relieved to know that she will no longer be suffering the cruelties of dementia. She is now with so many loved ones, that she has dearly missed.

LaDene is survived by her husband of 54 years, James; sister, Linda (Val) Jensen of Preston, Idaho; daughter, Diane (Brent) Krebs, of Grace, Idaho; son, Bruce of New Orleans, Louisiana; stepsons, Steven (Amy) of Crestone, Colorado; Richard (Renee) of Fontanelle, Nebraska; stepdaughters, Erin Hume of Crestone, Colorado; Sue Hume of Boise, Idaho; and Tami Hume of San Jose, California; 10 grandchildren, 14 ½ great-grandchildren and ½ great-great child. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Lyla Bennett; brothers, Lloyd Orlen and LaMoine and a great granddaughter, Brinlee Jo Mathews.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Grace Cemetery, Grace, Idaho.

