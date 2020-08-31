April 12, 1990 – August 28, 2020 (age 30)



Megan Elaine Weaver, 30, of Blackfoot, passed away, Friday, August 28, 2020.

Megan was born April 12, 1990 in Blackfoot, Idaho with a firey spirit to Porter David Wasia and Angela Brandie Arundel.

Megan has been a life time resident of Blackfoot. She attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from high school in Taylorsville, Utah.

Megan had worked at Dawn Enterprises.

Megan was known for her contagious laughter, smile, stubborn personality, and smart aleck remarks. She was a huge pranker, and above all she loved her kids and family more than anything. She enjoyed fishing, camping, crafting, going on motorcycle rides, and bowling.

Megan is survived by her children, Jayden Weaver (11) and Amanda Crumback (4) both of Blackfoot, Idaho; parents, Porter Wasia of Blackfoot, Idaho and Brandie (Tony) Arundel of Blackfoot, Idaho; siblings, Randy (Leanna) Stroup of Chesapeake, Virginia, Chelsey Weaver of Blackfoot, Idaho; Reilly (Paige) Arundel of Logan, Utah and Wyatt (Annika) Jepson of Logan, Utah; grandparents, Randy and Glenda Weaver of Blackfoot, Idaho, Janice Harris of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Larry Wasia of Blackfoot, Idaho, Connie Anderson of Blackfoot, Idaho and Barbara Chaffin of Blackfoot; Idaho, boyfriend, John Crumback; as well as many cousins.

A celebration of Megan’s life will be held at a later date.

