Over 140 people participate in South Cache Bash pickleball tournament

MILLVILLE – The Millville and Providence youth councils helped execute a successful pickleball tournament on Saturday, August 29th. The South Cache Bash, originally organized by Millville resident Eric Richards, drew 144 participants primarily from throughout Cache Valley, but did draw some players from as far away as Provo and Boise.

Social distancing was maintained throughout the tournament, which was organized into different age divisions. The groups involved pre-teen youth all the way up to seniors. In fact, 85 year-old Don Murray and his partner Brynn Davies took 2nd place in the senior division.

“The purpose of this event was to spotlight the new pickleball courts in Providence and Millville,” Richards said after the tournament, “and also to shine a light on local businesses.”

Richards said nearly 40 local businesses participated in the tournament by providing prizes or prize money.

The tournament took place at the pickleball courts in Providence, located at Alma H. Leonhardt Park at 310 West 250 North, and new the pickleball courts in Millville at 450 East 300 South near that community’s new splash pad. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America, with many communities transforming traditional tennis courts into pickleball courts.

See a gallery of the South Cache Bash here (photos courtesy of Eric Richards):