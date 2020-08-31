Poem celebrates a century of women’s suffrage

Utah State University professor Star Coulbrooke debuted her poem "Celebration" during the "Celebration of a Century, 1920 to 2020" event Aug. 26 commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification for the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

LOGAN – Among the artistic endeavors created to observe the recent 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was a poem by Star Coulbrooke entitled “Celebration.”

Coulbrooke is the inaugurial poet laureate of Logan and a member of the faculty of the English Department at Utah State University. She dedicated her composition to “Utah suffragists: past, present and future.

The poem was debuted by Coulbrooke to an appreciative audience during the “Celebration of a Century: 1920 to 2020” event held on the steps of the Cache County History Courthouse on Aug. 26.

Coulbrooke said “Celebration” was written following a collaborative walk-about poetry writing gathering in October of 2019. She credits some of the ideas in the poem to Amy Gomez, Flora Schrode, Brock Dethier, Aaron Timm, Shanan Ballam, Terysa Dyer and Gail Griswold.

CELEBRATION

Praise to our mothers

and sisters, to grandmothers,

all generations, women of courage,

quiet, bold.

Women from across the nation,

milliners, managers,

seamstresses, nurses.

Educated. Activated.

Women of guts and grit

who dug down deep for dreams

that seemed unattainable.

Utah’s Martha Hughes Cannon,

physician, polygamist,

first seat in the Senate

twenty-four years before

women back east got the vote.

Women whose brothers said

Don’t be political. Don’t

go to school. But they did anyway.

Utah’s Sarah M. Kimball, teacher,

whose husband and sons

built a schoolroom at home,

students spilling over

the sitting room threshold.

Her motto, Education, agitation.

Utah Woman Suffrage

Honorary President

for life.

Women men labeled and sorted

and would not hire.

Utah’s Mignon Barker Richmond,

“Little flower of Africa,” defying

a racist professor to get her degree.

Twenty-seven years she waited, working,

hoping for jobs in her field, and finally

they came, rafts of programs, her name

on a plaque in a Utah park,

civil rights leader, humanitarian.

Women who carried the scars

from a past of loss and abuse:

boarding school, polio, poverty,

interracial marriage ban, divorce,

brutality. These mothers of Suffrage

put on their moxie and took up the vote,

radiating auras of fiery courage.

Utah’s Mae Timbimboo Parry,

writing her way through Indian School,

sharing the truth of the Bear River Massacre.

Educator, matriarch, Mother of the Year.

Women of heart and spirit,

living their way, unafraid.

Utah’s Ivy Baker Priest, poor miner’s daughter,

raised women’s wages, then signed her name

on all the money in the US Treasury.

Women of resilience, climbing and falling

and pulling themselves back up

however droughted and brittle

the branches of politics.

We believe in women, spirited, youthful, aspiring

to history, threads of story and memory

stitching us all together.

We have lived among strong women

all our lives,

women of intellect, women of restlessness,

women who won

on the ground of rights,

women who won’t go back.

Women whose task to live

free and equal

began with ratification, decades of sacrifice

laying the groundwork,

1848, 1870, 1896,

first a sponsor,

then both Chambers,

then three-fourths of states,

all men.

Rejected. Rejected. Rejected.

We may say this was not

a good time for justice.

We may say there was suffering.

In suffering is strength.

There is strength

in the arch of an eyebrow

lifted to counter illogic

and power.

Strength in the stride of a woman

who crosses the country

to speak in conventions.

Strength in her story, her truth.

Strength in the vote

we gained, Seraph

Young, Utah’s first one.

Strength to regain it

when Edmunds Tucker

retracted it from women

who voted their interest, their

family, their lifestyle.

We celebrate those Utah women

who fought for justice

alongside eight courageous 0men,

Cache County delegates

at the convention

that brought suffrage back

to the women of Cache.

Lettie Thatcher, Armenia

Parry, Adeline Hatch

Barber, Farrs, Mooreheads,

Thanes,

Townsends and Hendricksons,

Lucretia Boynton, Jane Molen,

women who gathered

in Logan, Utah,

democrats, republicans, Relief Society

presidents, rallying

for suffrage, city, county, state

and country,

women of the silk industry, women

of business, with children

and grandchildren, women who went

to Washington

persisting, insisting, resisting,

winning the vote

for their daughters and sisters.

One hundred plus fifty

years later, look

where we are, votes counted,

voices heard,

a century to celebrate.