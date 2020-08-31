Preliminary hearing set for Newton man accused of molesting teen girl

Booking photo for Harris Griffin (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been set for a 72-year-old Newton man accused of molesting a teenage girl. Harris Griffin was arrested in May, booked into the Cache County Jail, and later released after posting $100,000 bond.

Griffin participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Cache County sheriff’s deputies report they received a 911 from the alleged victim’s family. They claimed Griffin had inappropriately touched the girl multiple times.

The suspect was an acquaintance and also considered to be a person of trust to the alleged victim.

During Monday’s hearing, public defender Shannon Demler requested the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence in the case.

Judge Brian Cannell set the preliminary for Nov. 2, when he will determine whether Griffin is bound over for trial.

Griffin could face up to life in prison if convicted.

