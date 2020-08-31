Ridgeline High School placed on temporary lock-down after medical emergency

Ridgeline High School

MILLVILLE — Law enforcement and paramedics were called to Ridgeline High School for a medical emergency Monday morning. The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. in one of the school’s bathrooms.

Cache County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Matt Bilodeau said the school was temporarily placed on lock-down while deputies and paramedics attended to an injured student. No one else was harmed or in danger.

The lock-down lasted less than 30 minutes.

Bilodeau explained that students and staff were kept in class so that paramedics and deputies could treat the victim and safely move them through the school on a gurney. There was no risk to the rest of the student body.

The injured student is a minor. They were transported to Logan Regional Hospital by ambulance.

