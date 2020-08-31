September 7, 1974 ~ August 27, 2020 (age 45)

ShaNee Norman Boucher, 45, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in her home in Preston, Idaho in the presence of her loved ones.

She was born on September 7, 1974 in Brigham City, Utah. She was the fourth of seven children born to James Sidney Norman and Myrlene LaNae Andreasen.

After her birth her parents moved to Malta, Idaho where ShaNee was raised until the age of 12. The family then moved to Richfield, Utah where she graduated from Richfield High School.

ShaNee later pursued secondary education and received a Bachelor and Master Degree in Accounting from Utah State University. Upon completion of her education, ShaNee worked as an auditor for the State of Utah Auditor’s Office in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ShaNee met and dated Samuel Boucher in high school. After Sam returned from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they renewed their courtship, became engaged, and were sealed in the Manti, Utah temple on December 17, 1993.

Over the next several years, they welcomed five children into their lives: Joshua, Lauryl, Kade, Harlan, and Cambria. Upon the arrival of children in their home, ShaNee retired from the workforce and devoted her time and talents to becoming a homemaker. She described her profession as personal chef, assistant, shopper, and child/adult psychologist, transportation specialist, educational director, research analyst, and many others. She was a particularly gifted artist and home decorator who was known to say she loved to create beautiful spaces.

ShaNee was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings, including teaching and leading in Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. She served, and cared for many within her sphere of influence, both inside and outside of the Church. She will be remembered for her abundant love, kindness, and insightful acts of service. In spite of the many challenges and difficulties she faced throughout her life, her powerful testimony of Jesus Christ never wavered.

ShaNee was a beautiful wife and incredible mother. She cared for her children and husband and was fiercely loyal to her family. She discovered ways to help her children develop into amazing individuals with powerful testimonies of Jesus Christ. Through her countless acts of service, her children will always know that they were truly loved and treasured by their mother.

ShaNee is survived by her husband: Samuel; children: Joshua, Lauryl, Kade, Harlan, and Cambria; her parents: Sid and Myrlene Norman; her siblings: Sadie (Wade) Payne, Wade (Kim) Norman, Katie (Scott) Carter, Dan (Robin) Norman, Jan (Randy) Braegger, and Jerry Norman. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Webb Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Clifton, Idaho Cemetery.

The services will be streamed live on Saturday at 11:00am MST and may be watched live by clicking on the following link:https://youtu.be/6HZvQbkgkuo

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.