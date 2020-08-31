There are 253 new coronavirus cases in Utah’s Monday report

LOGAN – After a combined total of just over 900 new coronavirus cases in the State Health Department’s Saturday and Sunday reports, the 253 new cases Monday makes it look like Gov. Gary Herbert’s target of averaging 400 new cases by September 1 will be met.

The rolling seven day average is 388 as of Monday.

With 4,348 Utahns tested since Sunday the seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.9 percent.

The BRHD reported nine new positive cases Monday: five in Cache County and four in Box Elder County. Utah State University, in cooperation with Intermountain Healthcare, began testing nearly 300 students in four dormitories at the Logan campus on Sunday after tests confirmed elevated samples of COVID-19 in wastewater. Additional tests were performed Monday.

There have been 2,572 positive tests recorded in the Bear River Health District with 2,114 in Cache County and 447 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,572 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,311 are described as recovered.

There are still three COVID patients from the district hospitalized, all from Cache County.

There have been 52,107 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March and 43,990 are considered recovered.

There have been 407 COVID-19 deaths in Utah but none the last three days.

There are 125 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a slight uptick since Sunday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic are 3,093.

As of Sunday 659,855 Utahns have been tested.

The most recent Idaho update shows 31,867 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 359 COVID deaths in the state with 56 positive tests in Franklin County, 30 positives in Bear Lake County and 21 in Oneida County.

Based on 2015 population figures there are about three million people in Utah and roughly 1.7 million in Idaho. Figuring in current COVID-19 deaths — 407 in Utah and 359 in Idaho — Utah has averaged one death for every 7,360 in population while the current average in Idaho is one death for every 4,609 in population.