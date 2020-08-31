Trial set for Smithfield man accused of trying to kill father during drunken brawl

Booking photo for Ethan Drake Mortensen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Smithfield man accused of trying to kill his father has waived his remaining rights to a preliminary hear and asked for a jury trial. Ethan D. Mortensen was arrested in July following an alleged fight outside his family’s apartment.

Mortensen participated by web conference for a virtual hearing in 1st District Court, Monday morning. He had been charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and, three counts of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

Judge Brian Cannell scheduled the trial to begin on Feb. 24. He ordered Mortensen to remain in jail, explaining that he was concerned about the safety of the victim and the public.

According to the arrest report, Smithfield City police officers were called to an apartment near 555 S 100 E in Smithfield on July 9.

A witness had called 911 reporting that he allegedly overheard Mortensen arguing with his father. The man watched as the argument turned physical and the suspect pulled a hatchet and knife out of a backpack.

The witness claimed Mortensen had been drinking heavily. As the fight continued, the suspect raised the hatchet over the victim, prompting the witness to intervene and tackle Mortensen.

The victim told officers that Mortensen went after him with the knife and hatchet, saying he was going to kill him. He tried to stop the suspect and received a laceration to his hand.

Officers found both weapons and took them as evidence. They also interviewed Mortensen, who allegedly admitted to “freaking out” because he was mad at his father.

Mortensen is being held in the Cache County Jail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

