Homeless man arrested for allegedly having sex with teen girl

Booking photo for Anatoly D. Boardman (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 22-year-old homeless man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a teenage girl. Anatoly D. Boardman was booked into the Cache County Jail Monday, after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to the warrant affidavit, Logan City police received a report in March that Boardman had allegedly been sexting with a 15-year-old girl. He later traveled to the area to engage in sex with the girl, while her mother was out of town.

Officers interviewed the alleged victim. She claimed that Boardman started communicating with her sometime in January, corresponding on social media. They would later video chat and exchange inappropriate images and videos of each other.

The affidavit stated that the girl told officers, “Boardman knew how old she was because she told him and he replied that age is just a number.”

The victim contacted Boardman during a recorded phone call. During the conversation, the suspect denied ever engaging in sex with her.

Court records show, prosecutors filed criminal charges against Boardman in 1st District Court July 31. The charges include two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony; and, enticing a minor over the internet, a class A misdemeanor. Arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 8.

Boardman is being held on $12,500 bail. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

