Klay Stall ruled medically ineligible to compete

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball center Klay Stall will not return to the Aggie roster in 2020-21 after being ruled medically ineligible to compete. Stall was hampered by injuries throughout his career at Utah State, limiting his time on the court, but will earn his degree in exercise science at the end of this semester.

Stall spent his first year at USU as a redshirt before appearing in 10 games during his redshirt freshman year in 2017-18. A back injury cut his season short and an offseason knee injury the following year kept him from competing during the 2018-19 season. Last season, Stall appeared in just three games as he continued to battle through injuries.

“Our hearts go out to Klay. Our coaching staff and his teammates feel for him,” head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith said. “We appreciate Klay’s commitment, dedication and accomplishments to the Aggies over the last four years. We are excited for Klay to earn his degree at Utah State and support his future endeavors.”