There are 296 new COVID-19 cases in Utah but the test rate is down

LOGAN – Including the 296 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday by the Utah Department of Health, Utah has averaged 374 cases a day for the last week and that keeps the daily average under 400 where it has been for almost three weeks.

There were 4,666 Utahns tested since Monday, far below the average 7,000 tests the state was reporting in July. One recent explanation from state officials was that fewer tests might indicate fewer people are sick and not needing to be tested.

The Bear River Health Department reported five new positive cases in northern Utah Tuesday, all in Cache County.

There have been 2,577 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,119 in Cache County and 447 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,577 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,320 are described as recovered.

There are still three COVID patients from the district hospitalized, all from Cache County.

The state’s seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is nine percent.

There have been 52,403 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March and 44,338 are considered recovered.

There have been 409 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is two more than yesterday.

There are 126 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a slight uptick since Monday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic are 3,110.

As of Tuesday 664,521 Utahns have been tested.

The most recent Idaho update shows 32,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 361 COVID deaths in the state with 57 positive tests in Franklin County, 30 positives in Bear Lake County and 21 in Oneida County.