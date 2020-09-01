USU Extension sponsors Celebrating Women Conference

FILE - Interracial group of three beautiful young women friends at home sitting together on a sofa smiling and having fun

Utah State University Extension sponsors the Celebrating Women Conference Saturday, September 26, streamed live on Zoom.

Designed as an event to promote wellness and balance in the lives of women, the conference features workshops presented by professionals from Northern Utah. Workshop topics include work/life balance, finding steadiness in tough times, finances, meal planning, helping those struggling with anxiety or depression, and yoga, among others.

Keynote speaker is Gail Miller, owner and chairman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. She presides over the Larry H. Miller Education Foundation and the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation, which support a wide range of charitable, educational and humanitarian causes. She will present on the concepts of “Connect. Inspire. Thrive.”

The conference begins at 9 a.m. and includes three sets of workshop sessions followed by the keynote presentation at 12:15.

“We are excited about this event,” said Emma Parkhurst, USU Extension health and wellness faculty for Davis County and conference organizer and chair. “We have a fantastic lineup of speakers, and we are confident that the women who view the conference will come away with information and skills to help them in their lives – especially during these challenging times.”

Tickets and information are available at celebratingwomen.usu.edu or by calling 1-801-919-1321. Early registration is $8 per person through September 11. Tickets purchased September 12 and after are $10 a person. Each presentation will be recorded, and attendees will have access to all sessions after the conference.