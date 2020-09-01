Utah organization seeks bi-partisan and market-based support to address climate change

From Utahcarbondividends.org

A statewide organization describes itself as a group of business and community leaders that would like to see steps taken to mitigate the impact of climate change on the environment, on resources and even the economy of the state. They would like to see that happen with the market in mind, a market-based approach is what they are proposing and it’s getting quite a bit of attention.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Grayson Massey of Utahns for Carbon Dividends told us how this organization came to be.

“It’s an intriguing kind of concept and I was kind of pulled to it. And several of my colleagues within the G.O.P. have been pulled to it as have several business leaders in the state (and) a plethora of economists from all across the country. It has bi-partisan support, in today’s political climate it’s hard to save anything”, he explained.

Massey said their organization is a catalyst for change.

“We think (this will) further provide for our country and further provide for climate for globally. I think we’ll all agree…that the U.S. is not the primary problem globally. When we look at carbon, there’s developing and industrialized nations such as India, such as China”

He said the politics in this country are shifting and that the U.S. needs to adapt and to be firm but flexible in standing with individuals that realize that climate is an issue. You can more information on their organization at UtahCarbonDividends-dot-org.