Veteran performers lined up for musicals reviews

LOGAN – Music Theatre West has announced two casts chock-full of veteran local performers for its upcoming repertory productions of “Forever Plaid” and “The Taffetas.”

Those small cast reviews will be performed on alternating evenings from Friday, Sept. 18 to Saturday, Sept. 26. They are the first live musical comedy productions scheduled in Cache Valley since the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.

“Forever Plaid” is a nostalgia-drenched tribute to those clear-cut, close-harmony guy groups that dominated America’s pop music scene in the 1960s prior to the game-changing British Invasion.

Its cast will feature the talents of Ryan Leonhardt, Dallin Clark, Landon Weeks and Clifton Richards.

Leonhardt is a Cache Valley native who is familiar to MTW audiences from his performances in “Jane Eyre” and “The Scarlet Pimpernel.” He is also a member of the board of trustees of the Cache Theatre Company and performed in its production of “Mama Mia!”

Clark is a Logan resident who has performed in “The Scarlet Pimpernel” for MTW and “The Little Mermaid” for CTC.

A native of Nibley, Weeks made his local theater debut in the 2019 CTC production of the bluegrass musical “Bright Star.”

Richards is a Providence resident who has performed in an MTW production of “Oklahoma” as well as in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and “Peter Pan” for the Four Seasons Theatre Company.

Originally developed as a New York cabaret show, “The Taffetas” recaptures the sound of all-female ensembles of the early 1950s like “The Mcguire Sisters,” “The Fontaine Sisters” and “The Chordettes.”

The cast of that comedic review will be Lindsey Kelstrom, Alyssa Burton, Lottie Sidwell and Kaylyn Baldwin.

A Providence resident, Kelstrom most recently played the lead in the 2019 CTC production of “Bright Star” and performed for MTW in “The Music Man.”

Logan native Sidwell’s most recent stage credits were earned in the Four Seasons’ productions of “Freaky Friday” and “Peter Pan.”

Baldwin is a Utah State University graduate student from Las Vegas. She has performed in the MTW production of “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and in “The Marriage of Figaro” for the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre.

Burton is another USU student from Wyoming. She has previously performed in a university production of “Once Upon a Mattress.”

Ticket availability for both shows will be limited due to the necessity of maintaining social distancing within the Eccles Theatre, according to Celeste Baillio, managing director of MTW.

She also added that the wearing of face coverings will also be required, due to Logan’s citywide mask mandate.