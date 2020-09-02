419 new positive cases found among the 3,994 tested since Tuesday

LOGAN – The Utah Health Department reported Wednesday that among 3,904 people tested since Tuesday it found 419 new positive cases of COVID-19.

That leaves the rolling seven-day average for positive tests at 376 a day. Also the seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.1 percent.

The Bear River Health Department reported 25 new positive cases in northern Utah Wednesday, 24 in Cache County and one in Box Elder County.

There have been 2,602 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,143 in Cache County and 448 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,602 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,335 are described as recovered.

There are still three COVID patients from the district hospitalized, all from Cache County.

There have been 52,822 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March and 44,658 are considered recovered.

There have been 410 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is one more than Tuesday.

There are 128 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and the total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic is 3,134.

As of Wednesday 668,425 Utahns have been tested.

The most recent Idaho update shows 32,368 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 368 COVID deaths in the state with 57 positive tests in Franklin County, 30 positives in Bear Lake County and 21 in Oneida County.