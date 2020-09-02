CVTD looks to the future with help from a big fed grant

LOGAN — The Cache Valley Transit District (CVTD )recently received some good news in the form of a large federal grant for which they had applied. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, CVTD executive director Todd Beutler said it was an exciting day when they received the news.

“Yeah, definitely a lot of excitement. This award has been about 12 years in the making and so definitely a lot of excitement on that day finding out that we got that award,” he explained.

Beutler said the total value of the grant is $18 million and CVTD will have to match 20 percent. The total project will be a little over $22 million.

“This is something that’s been a lot of years in the making. We’re one of the few places in the country that has such a colder climate and that stores vehicles outside. So this will allow us to create indoor storage and to make the system more reliable.”

He said they are hoping this facility will take them 40 or 50 years into the future. He said in the planning phase they are trying to make sure that they can make operation costs less. So they are looking at things such as solar and thermal energy to help lower the operation costs of the facility.

He also said they are looking at the possible use of electric vehicles down the road.