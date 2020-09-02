November 3, 1946 – June 3, 2020 (age 73)

Eileen Bartscher Cox, beloved wife of Bob Cox and a resident of Providence, Utah for 19 years, died in hospice in Logan, Utah of ovarian cancer on June 3, 2020.

Friends and family admired Eileen for her sparkling personality, intelligence, creativity, love of adventure and sense of humor. They enjoyed spending time with her. Friends wrote after her passing: Eileen was a unique and life-loving person. She always had great stories to tell. She always made us laugh.

Eileen was born on November 3, 1946, in Glendale, New York. She grew up in the village of Florence in western Massachusetts, with her parents Emily and Fred Bartscher, and her older brother Bill.

Eileen graduated from St. Michael High School in Northampton, Massachusetts, in 1964 and from Smith College, also in Northampton, in 1968. At Smith, Eileen majored in government and spent her junior year abroad in Geneva, Switzerland.

After college, Eileen lived and worked in Washington, D.C., where she worked in editorial and research positions, while exploring her creative side and studying healing arts and spirituality. Eileen took time off from her editorial work to complete an 18-month-long program at the Stillpoint School of Energy Healing.

Eileen met her husband Bob Cox in Washington. In the Smith College Class of 1968 50th reunion book, Eileen wrote that she married Bob, her best friend.

In 2001, Eileen and Bob decided to move west for their retirement. They settled in Providence. Eileen took to Utah right away, made friends easily, and successfully pursued her long-time creative interests.

She wrote a short play that was staged in Salt Lake City. She published a volume of poetry. Eileen and her stories will be greatly missed.

Eileen is also survived by her sister-in-law Beverly Bartscher, her nephews Jim Bartscher and Mark Bartscher, and three grand-nephews and one grand-niece. Eileen loved animals (especially cats).

Due to COVID-19, no memorial is planned. The family suggests a donation to the Cache Humane Society ( www.cachehumane.org ) in memory of Eileen.