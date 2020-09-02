Idaho unemployed to get retroactive payments with Trump plan

Written by Keith Ridler - Associated Press
September 2, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state will pay $300 a week to unemployed residents under President Donald Trump’s supplemental aid plan. The retroactive payments will cover a five-week-period beginning in late July and ending Aug. 29.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that he’s also looking to tap $15 million in federal coronavirus relief money to make sure the supplemental program applies to those receiving less than $100 in weekly state unemployment benefits who would otherwise be left out of the $300 federal supplement.

The state’s unemployment rate is 5%, with 45,000 residents seeking work.

Johns Hopkins University reports it has more than 32,000 coronavirus infections and 361 deaths.

