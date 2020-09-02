Kenadi Dodds performs on America’s Got Talent quarterfinals

Kenadi Dodds performs on America's Got Talent

NORTH LOGAN – After months of waiting for her chance to perform again in front of a national audience, Kenadi Dodds sang another original song during the America’s Got Talent quarterfinal. The North Logan 15 year-old performed at a piano on the Universal Studios back lot. The song, titled “Dancing Through the Stars”, was a tribute to Kenadi’s younger sister who is battling a genetic eye disease.

“We’ll go dancin’ through the stars, where the universe is ours,” Kenadi sang, as the song’s chorus. “I’ll be there through it all, promise to catch you if you fall. If things go wrong and we don’t get along, just remember, we’re dancin’ through the stars.”

“No matter what happens tonight or tomorrow in the results show,” AGT judge Heidi Klum exclaimed after the performance, “I do believe the music world, which I know you want, are going to come calling for you.”

While the country ballad showcased Kenadi’s original song-writing acumen and vocal range, AGT judge Howie Mandel felt like the song failed to deliver the same excitement and energy as her first performance on the show.

“I’m just gonna be totally honest. I love you and I think that you’re an amazing talent,” he said. “I love the bond that you talked about with your family and your sister. It’s an amazing story and you seemed to triumph over that hardship. I have to be honest that that song didn’t do it for me personally. If you remove the story, if you remove what it was about…”

Then the audience began to boo and the other judges began disagreeing with him.

“Please people! You know what? I’m not voting. They’re voting at home.”

When AGT judge Sofia Vergara weighed in, she complimented Kenadi on her song and her story.

“Do you like that song as much as the first one?” Mandel pressed Vergara.

“No, I liked the first one better.”

“Ha!”

“But I think it was beautiful,” Vergara countered. “And I think people are going to love you and I hope people vote for you tonight because your story is spectacular.”

Kenadi performed with 10 other entertainers. Only five from Tuesday’s episode will advance to the semifinals. Voting was only open Tuesday evening and into the early hours of Wednesday. Kenadi will learn if she advances during Wednesday evening’s Results Show, airing at 7 p.m. Mountain on NBC.