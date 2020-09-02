Logan city officials announce Labor Day closures

LOGAN – Logan City officials have announced that all city offices and the Logan Landfill/Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.

City media contact Emily Malik added that residential garbage, recycling and green waste will also not be collected that day.

Monday and Tuesday trash collection routes will be collected on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

City residents are advised to have their trash containers at the curb by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, as normal pick-up times may be not be followed.

But commercial trash and recycling will be unchanged, according to Malik.

Questions about landfill operations or waste collection can be answered by calling 435-716-9755.

The Logan River Golf Course will be open on Labor Day. Questions about golf course operations can be answered by calling 435-750-0123.

The Logan Community Recreation Center has been closed due to the coronavirus. The recreation center will remain closed on Labor Day, but will resume service to the public beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8

Malik also reminded residents that the Logan Aquatic Center will not be open on Labor Day. That facility is closed for repairs until late May of 2021.