Logan man arrested on suspicion of enticing teen girls over the internet

Booking photo for Dexter K. Dayley (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — Cache County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 28-year-old Logan man on suspicion of sexting with teenage girls and exchanging pornographic material with them. Dexter Dayley was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Cache County Jail.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Doyle Peck said detectives began investigating after agents with the FBI provided a tip. They reported Dayley was allegedly engaging in sexual activity online with underage females, including sexting with a 16-year-old girl who was posing as a 13-year-old.

According to an arrest report, detectives contacted Dayley in August as he was leaving his home. He admitted to using a social media app but stated that he tried not to talk to underage girls.

Dayley allowed detectives to view his phone. It contained conversations with multiple girls who identified themselves as being under 18-years-old. One of them, a 13-year-old sent him more than 10 photographs of her in various stages of undress. There was also other pictures of child pornography.

The arrest report stated that Dayley admitted to receiving the images and engaging in multiple sexual conversations with underage girls. He claimed to have never met any of the alleged victims in person.

Dayley is being held in jail on $100,000 bail.

Formal charges are expected to be filed in the coming week.

