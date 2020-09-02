Sidney Clair Harris

March 7, 1953 – August 26, 2020 (age 67)



Our lovable, bighearted dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend, Sid Harris, age 67, peacefully passed away in his home in West Valley City, Utah on August 26, 2020.

Sid was born to William (Bill) Harris and Claire Hancey Harris on March 7, 1953 in Logan, Utah. He was raised on the family farm in Richmond and attended schools, including Sky View High, where he participated in sports.

Sid loved and was loved deeply by his family and his favorite dogs, Jazzy, Jack and Burkoff, who were his constant companions. He loved hunting and fishing and spending time at the family cabin in Wyoming.

He owned and ran a successful trucking business. He loved playing poker and enjoyed sports, especially football…his favorite team was the KC Chiefs.

Sid was a fabulous cook and he fed anyone who stopped by his house with delicious homemade meals, baked goods and treats. His granddaughter, nieces and nephews were adored by him and loved spending time with him.

Sid suffered greatly the past few years with a variety of health issues. He met those challenges with great strength. He is now free to be with his loved ones who preceded him in death… his parents, his brother, Richard, and the love of his life, Kathy Wyatt.

Sid leaves behind his four brothers and their families, Zan, Jeff, George and Craig and his sister, Carolyn and her family, his son Shane, his granddaughter, Melaina, and many dear friends who were like family to him who loved and helped him while he was living all those years in West Valley.

We love you, Sid…until we meet again we will remember the good times!!!!

Graveside services were held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00am in the Richmond Utah Cemetery, where he will be interned. The service was a closed casket and very informal, as requested by Sid.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Dignity Memorial.