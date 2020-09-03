County officials announce rural road closure

Cache County public works officials have announced that 3000 West will be closed to vehicular traffic between 3400 North and 3800 North starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 while repairs to the Benson Bridge are underway.

CACHE COUNTY – Public works officials here have announced a road closure that will impact vehicular traffic in the rural area west of Logan.

“Cache County will be closing the 3000 West roadway to all traffic between 3400 North and 3800 North for work on the Benson Bridge,” according to Matt Phillips, the county’s public works director.

During the period of the road closure, westbound traffic will be required to detour via 3200 North, 3000 North and 3800 West.

Phillips added that the repairs to the Benson Bridge will include removal and replacement of its deck surface and general rehabilitation work.

The road closure will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and is scheduled to be completed by Saturday, Nov. 7.

Questions about the road closure and bridge repair project can be directed to the Cache County Public Works Department by calling 435-755-1639.