COVID-19 outbreak reported inside Cache County Jail

The Cache County Sheriff's Complex (Will Feelright)

LOGAN — Law enforcement has reported an outbreak of the coronavirus inside the Cache County Jail. 46 inmates tested positive Wednesday, prompting deputies to upgrade their policies to better protect staff and those incarcerated.

In a press release, Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen said an inmate on Aug. 22 began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and later tested positive. Two cell blocks the inmate had contact with were immediately quarantined.

On Aug. 31 all inmates from the quarantined cell blocks were tested. Of the 46 who tested positive, 45 were asymptomatic, while only one experienced mild symptoms.

Jensen explained the positive inmates will remain in quarantine until they are clear of the virus. Medical staff will continue to monitor their health and symptoms.

Prior to Wednesday’s reported outbreak, the jail has had only five other inmates test positive for the virus. The sheriff’s office has worked with other law enforcement agencies in implementing alternative methods for arrest, such as issuing citations and summons rather than booking people into jail.

Jensen said because of the current pandemic environment, jail staff and inmates will be required to wear face masks at all times. Every cell block and housing unit will be cleaned daily with an electrostatic sanitizing disinfectant sprayer. And personal protection equipment will be required for those working in the kitchen and laundry.

Deputies will be screened with temperature self-checks and medical screening questionnaires before entering the jail or sheriff’s administration building. They will also continue to work with medical staff and the Bear River Health Department combating the virus in the jail.

