Dennis and Eleanor Hales

March 18, 1936 – January 20, 2020 (age 83) – Dennis

April 19, 1938 – August 25, 2020 (age 82) – Elanor

Dennis Grey Hales, 83, passed away January 21, 2020 in El Paso, Texas.

He was born March 18, 1936 in Brigham City, Utah a son of Elaine Grey and Richard Money Hales.

Eleanor Ann Shelby Hales, 82, passed away August 25, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

She was born April 19, 1938 in Spring Canyon, Utah a daughter of Consuelo Jacobsen and Lenard H. Shelby.

Dennis and Eleanor were married July 4, 1968 in Brigham City, Utah.

They enjoyed going to the mountains, fishing, and golfing together.

Surviving are their children: Douglas K. Lloyd of El Paso, Texas; Nikki Lee Hales of St. George, Utah; Michael Hales of Brigham City, Utah; and Terri Scheidt of San Diego, California.

Graveside services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00am in the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.