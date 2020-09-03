Early morning fire at Logan City Landfill

Fire at the Logan City Landfill Thursday morning, Sept. 3, 2020 (Courtesy: Logan City Fire Department)

LOGAN — Fire fighters were called to a blaze early Thursday morning at the Logan City Landfill. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. by a deputy who could see flames coming from inside the dump.

Logan City Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys said the blaze is in the center of the dump. It’s in an area where it is difficult to fight.

“The fire is located in the construction debris area of the landfill,” explained Humphreys. “It is on top and highly visible to the surrounding area. There are no water hydrants nearby so we are having to shuttle water to the fire.”

Fire fighters are being assisted by landfill employees, using bulldozers to help extinguish hotspots.

Humphreys said the fire does not appear to be suspicious. It was likely caused by flammable material that ignited the debris.

“These types of fires are difficult to put out due to the nature of the fuel and how the fuel is compacted.”

The fire and smoke was visible throughout the valley. There was no damage reported to the landfill.

