North Logan teen advances on America’s Got Talent

North Logan 15-year-old Kenadi Dodds learns she will be advancing to the semifinals of America's Got Talent on Sept. 2, 2020. Image is a screen shot of the episode that aired on NBC.

NORTH LOGAN – Despite criticism from America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, North Logan’s Kenadi Dodds did enough to woo voters to help her advance to the talent show’s semifinals. During the NBC program’s live results show on Wednesday, Kenadi was the first of five contestants to learn she would be moving on.

“I just…I can’t believe this,” an emotional Kenadi said as she reacted to the news. “Thank you so much for your votes. It means so much to me. Thank you to everyone. All of the contestants, they have been so nice.”

Kenadi had performed an original country ballad, titled Dancing Through the Stars.

During Tuesday’s quarterfinal episode filmed at Universal Studios in Hollywood, Mandel had said he liked Kenadi’s first song better than the one she performed this week. AGT judge Sofia Vergara agreed with Mandel, but stated she still hoped people would vote for Kenadi because her story was “spectacular.”

“First of all, I knew America would see that sparkle in you, they would see you have that special something,” AGT judge Heidi Klum exclaimed on Wednesday. “Howie was wrong, and you were right by singing that song.

“Kudos to you for sticking to your gut. Always listen to yourself and go for it!”

America’s Got Talent semifinals take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. Mountain on NBC.