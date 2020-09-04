Bear Lake to have last splash with fireworks display on Saturday

The fireworks show held on July 24 weekend on the beaches of Bear Lake were the highlight of the weekend.

GARDEN CITY – Bear Lake is going to explode with fireworks on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. for the last splash of summer. Dustin Hansen, marketing and operations director for Cherry Peak Ski Resort, put a fireworks demonstration together for the evening of July 25.

It was the first time a lot of the audience had seen fireworks come out of the water.

“Ideal Beach (located at 2176 S. Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City) will open their gates to the public at 3 p.m. at no charge and there will be food, games and live music,” he said. “Royal Bliss, a Salt Lake band, will perform later in the evening.”

Royal Bliss has been making their mark on the Utah music scene for years. They have a wide variety of influences from Led Zeppelin to Johnny Cash with a sound that is uniquely theirs.

“This show will be one of the biggest fireworks displays in Utah using Japan-style fireworks,” Hansen said. “We will have them set up in three different locations and we have a sound system set up so people will be able to hear it for blocks.”

Japanese fireworks form circular shapes with booming sound and petals of colored sparks that radially spread from the center.

The design with circles is different than many other fireworks that are made in a column shape.

“We went out and got a lot of sponsors to pay for the fireworks,” he said. “The fireworks are free. In fact, everything is free except the food and that will be affordable.”

Ideal Beach is a large private beach, but they have agreed to let people in for free for this end-of-summer bash. There are acres of sandy beach as well as a well-groomed lawn for a place to put up a chair and enjoy the lake.

“We recommend people wear masks, but Bear Lake is like paradise of COVID. They’ve only had 11 cases so far,” Hansen said. “The beach has plenty of room for social distancing. It can accommodate thousands of people.”

Hansen promises a spectacular fireworks display and a memorable evening at Bear Lake this weekend.