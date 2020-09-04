COWBOY POETRY: Bad Breath

I wear my Covid mask to cover up my nasal spray. This doggone, dang pandemic is a nuisance, you might say.
But one thing I’ve discovered while I’m wearin’ this here mask. My friends don’t shy away. For sure a monumental task.
We carry on our conversations standin’ right up close. No more a backin’ up and lookin’ like they’re comatose.
It’s nice to have a friend or two I don’t put half to death, from breathin’ in the toxic air of horrible bad breath.
This blasted mask protects me from a two-week quarantine. But now I’m breathin’ fumes worse than the hottest June latrine.
I find myself a gaggin’ while I’m breathin’ in my air. It’s enough to drive you crazy. Puts a body in despair.
Imagine all the germs I manufacture by myself. Heck, I accidentally dropped my mask. It crawled off by itself.
So, I made a life’s decision. Where it came from heaven knows. I’d drive on down to Merkle’s. No more halitosis woes.
I was standing at the counter with a basket full of pills. I’d grabbed a jug of Listerine, a cure for bad breath ills.
Well, the busy-body clerk yelled out, “You drinkin’ this here stuff?” So, I blew her one long terrible, intoxicatin’ puff.
I swear her eyes glazed over. She was dizzy in the head. I tossed her Twenty, ran like #@%% before she ended dead.
Now my breath is minty. I can breathe behind my shield. I’m toutin’ my discovery. Thank heaven I’ve been healed!
So, if you’re strugglin’ with your mask. Please take my words to heart. A bottle full of garglin’might just be your place to start.