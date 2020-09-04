Idaho restrictions remain; governor encourages flu shots

Idaho Gov. Brad Little gestures during a news conference ,Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Gov. Little said the state will remain under restrictions in the fourth and final stage of his reopening plan for another two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain under restrictions in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen for at least another two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor said Thursday that hospitalizations of those infected remain too high.

He also encouraged getting flu shots. He says that flu patients combined with COVID-19 patients could threaten healthcare capacity. The state has been stalled in stage 4 that was initially set to expire on June 27. It allows gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken.

Johns Hopkins University through Wednesday reports that Idaho had more than 32,000 coronavirus infections and 372 deaths.