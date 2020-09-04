Local prosecutor selected as new First District Court judge

Prosecuting attorney Spencer Walsh looks at Torrey Green while giving his closing arguments during Green's rape trial, Thursday, Jan.17, 2019 in Brigham City, Utah. Green is accused of raping multiple women while he was a football player at Utah State University. (Eli Lucero/Court Pool via AP)

LOGAN — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed local prosecutor Spencer Walsh as the newest judge for the First District Court. The nominee will replace Judge Thomas Willmore, who retired in February after serving for 21 years on the bench.

In a press release Friday, Herbert called Walsh an “exceptional addition” to the court. He went on to say, “He has distinguished himself as a knowledgeable, thoughtful attorney and his experience and skills will make him a welcome addition to the bench.”

Currently, Walsh serves a chief prosecutor for the Cache County Attorney’s Office. Within that same office, he served as a deputy county attorney from 2009 to 2015.

During the past 11 years, Walsh has led the prosecution of several high level cases, including Torrey Green. The former Utah State University football player was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting six students and later sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

Previously, Walsh served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for the West Valley City Attorney’s Office. He also taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Rockies in Colorado Springs and San Diego State University from 2010 to 2018.

Walsh said, “I am honored and humbled to be appointed by Gov. Herbert as a First District Court judge.” He went onto state, “If confirmed, I commit to serve my community and the State of Utah with integrity, fairness and respect.”

Walsh’s appointment came seven months after Gov. Herbert originally selected United States Attorney Robert Lund to the bench. His appointment however failed to be confirmed by the Utah Senate, leaving the district scrambling to find substitutes to temporarily fill the seat.

Walsh received a J.D. from the J. Reuben Clark College of Law at Brigham Young University and holds a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology.

Walsh’s appointment is also subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate. No timetable was provided on when that might occur.

