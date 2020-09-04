Nibley man arrested after standoff with deputies

Booking photo for Marcus J. Golden (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 31-year-old Nibley man is behind bars after a short standoff with law enforcement. Marcus J. Golden was booked Thursday afternoon into the Cache County Jail.

Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said deputies were called to a residence near 3200 S. 1600 W. just after 3:15 p.m. Golden was reported to be in a domestic dispute with family members, who felt threatened.

Golden left the house and barricaded himself in a shed.

Deputies responded and safely evacuated the family from the home. They then began attempting to contact Golden, who first refused to respond.

Bartschi said a K-9 was requested as a precaution. Deputies were able to make contact with Golden on the phone.

After more than 30 minutes of negotiations, Golden surrendered peacefully. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

Bartschi said a warrant was obtained to search the home. Inside deputies found multiple firearms that had been placed throughout the residence.

Jail booking records show, Golden was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a restricted person, possession of methamphetamine and other offences. He is being held on $11,530.00 bond.

Formal charges are pending the completion of deputy’s investigation.

will@cvradio.com