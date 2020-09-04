Utah’s 7-day average for COVID cases goes past 400 with 513 reported on Friday

Erik Christensen, Chief Medical Examiner for the Utah Department of Health, left, listens as Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health, speaks at the COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

LOGAN – When the Utah Health Department reported 513 new positive COVID-19 cases Friday it nudged the rolling seven-day average for positive tests to 411 a day. Also, the seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.4 percent.

According to state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn if the state reaches a three percent positivity rate that would indicate the virus is under control.

Since late-May the state’s positive test rate has been over five percent.

UDOH reports since public schools opened in mid-August there have been 27 outbreaks.

The Bear River Health Department reported just three new positive cases in northern Utah Friday, two in Cache County and one in Box Elder County.

There have been 2,646 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,184 in Cache County and 451 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,646 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,354 are described as recovered.

There is one COVID patients from the district hospitalized, a Cache County resident.

There have been 53,839 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March and 45,547 are considered recovered.

The have been 419 COVID-19 deaths in Utah and that is is five more than Thursday.

There were 121 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday which is 19 more than Thursday. The total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic is 3,172.

As of Friday 679,716 Utahns have been tested.

The most recent Idaho update shows 32,927 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 372 COVID deaths in the state with 58 positive tests in Franklin County, 31 positives in Bear Lake County and 22 in Oneida County.