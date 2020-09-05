In loving memory of Alan Calvin Hymas, who passed away on August 27, 2020.

Alan was born on April 2 1947. He grew up in Liberty Idaho.

Allen was a Vietnam Veteran, he received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Alan love to go hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. He also loved spending time with his family, immediate and extended family. Alan loved classical music. He played the piano and guitar. He also loved reading to the children.

Surviving are his wife Mary-Jane Hymas. Seven children: Franc Cronin, Cindy Cronin, Sarah Ford, Julie Fairbourn, Eugenia Johnson, Charlette Seabourn, and Mary Bronson. Twenty-One grandchildren, and thirty-six great-grandchildern. Also surviving two sister’s and one brother-in-law. Tarrel and Loretta Diane Palmer, and Joan Passey.

Alan was preceded in death by the following children: Anthony T. Cronin and Deandra Seabourn Wolfe; one grandson, Frances Cronin III; also by his Mother and Father: Calvin Price Hymas and Venna Nelson Hymas; three siblings: Eldeen Hymas, Kay Hymas, and Lynn Hymas; Sister-in- law Joan Larsen Hymas, and Brother-in-law Glenn Passey.

One sentence from Alan’s niece, Marlynn Avery, described Alan perfectly: ” Alan was such an amazing, gentle, brave, handsome, fun, kind, soul!”

A viewing will be held in the Liberty Ward Church on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00pm. A graveside with Military Honors will follow starting at 3:00pm in the Liberty Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Liberty, Idaho. The family asks for masks to be worn along with social distancing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at matthewsmortuaryidaho.com.