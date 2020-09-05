May 30, 2003 – September 1, 2020 (age 17)

Brandon Michael Mathews joined our family as the sixth child of seven on May 30, 2003 in Spokane, Washington.

With four sisters already in the family, his older brother was thrilled to have a little buddy he could read truck storybooks to. They were joined a couple of years later by another brother, and the three of them enjoyed gaming, cosplay, shooting, and “brother outings” together.

The family moved to Cache Valley in 2004, where he attended Millville schools all the way to his senior year. Brandon is a sincere, funny, talented artist who lost his battle with severe mental illness on September 1, 2020. Our hearts are aching, but we are overwhelmed by the love and kindness that has been poured out on our family and community.

Brandon is an adventurous soul who spent his summers catching snakes and other critters, and he was saving diligently to start a reptile breeding business. As he grew into his teenage years, he was delighted to discover that he could make people laugh, and took every opportunity for a wisecrack, a deadpan comment, or a dreadful pun. He also enjoyed using his quick wit to push his parents’ buttons and make everyone love him for it. He was well aware that he had the best hair in the family, and was quite vain about his “magic hair.”

As soon as he could hold a pencil, he began drawing creatures like dragons and dinosaurs, as well as cartoons. His creativity was without limits, and he was a gifted writer, sculptor, and sketch artist. Our house is full of his drawings, stories, poems, and music. Brandon was also a loyal friend who loved with his whole heart. He was gentle with babies and animals, even as a small child. His younger cousins call him “the nice one,” and his grandma calls him “the animal charmer.” His absence leaves a hole that will not be filled.

We want to thank everyone who tried to assist him in any way, including at the school after the incident. Their efforts made it possible for six people with end-stage organ failure to receive a new chance at life.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Cynthia Mathews, siblings Christina, Jessica, Brian, Mikayla (Mikki), Carissa, and Braden; grandparents Katie Mathews (Millville, Utah), Robert and Nancy Hooper (Murray, Utah); and many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandfather Dennis Mathews, and cousins Rebekah Schvaneveldt and John Sant. We know he is in good company on the other side, and can’t wait to hug him again.

Services will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Millville Cemetery, 310 East 100 North, Millville, Utah. Please wear a mask.

A livestream will be available at www.cvmortuary.com.

