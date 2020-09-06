COVID-19 cases trending up since late-August ; 7-day average now 397

LOGAN – With the weekend reports from the Utah Department of Health — 433 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and 388 Sunday — the rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 397 a day.

It has been roughly three weeks since the first of school openings in Utah and starting then the state has found 38 outbreaks involving 171 cases and eight people hospitalized.

Since late-May the state’s positive test rate has been consistently over five percent and following reports of Saturday and Sunday the seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is now 9.5 percent.

The Bear River Health Department reported 10 positive cases in northern Utah Saturday and eight Sunday, all of them in Cache County.

There have been 2,664 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,202 in Cache County and 451 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,664 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,374 are described as recovered.

There is one COVID patient from the district hospitalized, a Cache County resident.

There have been 54,660 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March and 46,233 are considered recovered.

The have been 422 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is two more than Saturday.

There were 120 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday. The total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic is 3,207.

As of Sunday 688,735 Utahns have been tested.

The most recent Idaho update shows 33,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 384 COVID deaths in the state with 60 positive tests in Franklin County, 31 positives in Bear Lake County and 22 in Oneida County.