Ask an Expert – checklist for September yard and garden tasks

Fall is in the air, which may make you want to hang up the rake. Don’t give up just yet, though – you are coming in the home stretch. Consider these fall tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac. Also included are links for further information.

Click here if you are interested in saving seeds.

Learn about how and when to harvest watermelon and cantaloupe.

For storing potatoes, harvest the tubers once the vines have died down.

Harvest garlic and onions once the tops have dried down. Allow them to dry for 2-3 weeks before storing.

Store potatoes, garlic and onions in a cool/dry location (32-40 F) away from apples.

Fall is the perfect time of year for planting trees and shrubs.

Go hiking in the hills to enjoyautumn colors.

Divide crowded, spring-blooming perennials.

Check pears for ripeness once the fruit twists easily off the tree and seeds are dark colored, allowing them to finish ripening off the tree.

Early in September, apply a slow-release lawn fertilizer to provide a long-lasting effect throughout the fall months.

As temperatures cool, turfgrass requires minimal irrigation each week. Click here for irrigation needs in your area.

Plant new lawns or repair insect/diseased areas with grass seed, allowing 4-6 weeks for establishment before heavy frosts.

In compacted sites, aerate with hollow core aerator when turfgrass is actively growing in September and October.

