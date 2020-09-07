Cache Children’s Choir preparing ‘virtual choir season’

Despite coronavirus constraints, the fall season of the Cache Children's Choir will proceed with virtual instruction and performances.

LOGAN – Despite the impact of coronavirus pandemic precautions, the fall season of the Cache Children’s Choir will go on.

“The Cache Children’s Choir board of directors has elected to have a virtual choir season for fall 2020,” according to Jan Jenkins, the organization’s administrative director.

That decision will keep all choir members safe, Jenkins explained, and prevent any disruption in the youngsters’ learning if local gathering rules change during the fall season.

The Cache Children’s Choir (CCC) is a local non-profit organization that prepares youngsters for a lifetime of singing by providing quality music training.

“Singers in the CCC will participate in three professionally produced virtual choir performances that they can keep forever digitally and share with family and friends,” Jenkins emphasized.

The first of those virtual productions will feature choir members singing with the American Festival Chorus on a song arranged by Kurt Bestor during their annual Veterans Day observance.

The second production will be a virtual presentation of the choir performing “My Blessed Canyon Home” by Jay Richards. Jenkins said that deeply moving original composition was commissioned for the Cache Children’s Choir in 1998.

Finally, the choir members will end their fall season with an online holiday themed concert with community participation.

CCC offers children ranging in ages from pre-school to teenagers the opportunity to participate in five separate choral groups. The Cadenza Choir is for pre-school children 4 to 5 years of age. Children in kindergarten and first grade participate in the Caprice Choir. The Cadet Choir provides introductory experiences for children in second and third grades. The Chorale Choir is an intermediate ensemble for children in grades four and older. The Cantate Choir is an advanced ensemble for youngsters who are successful in an intense rehearsal and performance environment.

Jenkins said vocal instruction for choir members will continue throughout the fall season via a virtual learning package.

“The virtual choir package will provide singers in grades two through nine with weekly video conference rehearsals with CCC choir directors … and weekly digital learning assignments to supplement and reinforce learning,” she explained. “The choir’s online assignment platform will allow teachers to give personal feedback to increase each student’s confidence and to provide for individualized growth.”

Additional information about the Cache Children’s Choir can be obtained by calling 435-752-6260.