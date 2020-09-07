Utah’s COVID-19 7-day average of new cases is now up to 414 a day

Rebecca Layton and her daughter Delaney Layton, both of Vancouver, Washington, wear face masks as they walk in downtown Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Isaac Hale/The Daily Herald via AP)

LOGAN – Combining Utah’s 373 new positive coronavirus cases Monday with the weekend numbers — 433 cases Saturday and 388 Sunday — has pushed the rolling seven-day average for positive tests back up to 414 a day.

It has been three weeks since the first of Utah’s school openings and starting then the state has found 38 school outbreaks involving 172 cases.

Since late-May the state’s positive test rate has been consistently over five percent and following reports of Saturday, Sunday and Monday the seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is now 9.4 percent.

The Bear River Health Department reported 19 positive cases in northern Utah Monday with 15 in Cache County and four in Box Elder County.

There have been 2,683 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 2,217 in Cache County and 455 in Box Elder County plus 11 in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,683 positive cases in the Bear River District, 2,380 are described as recovered.

There is one COVID patient from the district hospitalized, a Cache County resident.

There have been 55,033 positive tests in Utah since the outbreak in March and 46,468 are considered recovered.

The have been 423 COVID-19 deaths in Utah which is one more than Sunday.

There were 120 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday. The total hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic is 3,207.

As of Monday 691,743 Utahns have been tested.

The most recent Idaho update shows 33,667 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 385 COVID deaths in the state with 60 positive tests in Franklin County, 31 positives in Bear Lake County and 22 in Oneida County.