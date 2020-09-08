Bear River Health Department says it is time for flu shots

LOGAN – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu, this fall and winter is more important than ever.

Lisa Perkins, Immunization Program Director at the Bear River Health Department, said the CDC is urging people to get flu shots in September and October.

“They are recommending individuals six months of age and older to receive the flu shot,” Perkins explained. “We strongly encourage the high risk individuals, such as those 65 and older, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses to get the flu shot. But remember, any healthy individuals can get the flu and it can be serious. So the flu shot really is for everyone.”

Perkins agrees it is unusual to deal with the start of the traditional flu season while COVID-19 is still with us.

”They are definitely different although they do mimic similar symptoms,” said Perkins. “And that’s why this year, more than anything, they’re recommending to get the flu vaccine so you do have that protection.

“And that will help when you are being evaluated if you do become symptomatic to help differentiate what’s going on.”

Perkins said now is the time for those ready for their immunization. Call 435-792-6500 to schedule an appointment at the Bear River Health office in Logan or Brigham City. The other option is to visit either office Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm and Friday 9 am to noon.

When you arrive at either location, park in one of the designated stalls and give them a call and they will come to curbside to help.