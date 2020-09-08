Diogo Brito inks first professional contract in Spain

Utah State's Diogo Brito plays against Wyoming during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State graduated senior Diogo Brito has signed his first professional contract, officially joining Rio Ourense Termal on Monday, Sept. 7. The team is headquartered in Ourense, Spain, located in the northwest of the country and due north of Brito’s home country of Portugal.

Brito finished his career at Utah State in 2019-20, helping the Aggies to their second consecutive Mountain West Tournament title and playing in every game as a senior. During his four years in Logan, Brito played in 120 games overall – the 10th-most in school history. Described as the “swiss-army knife of players” by head coach Craig Smith, Brito averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a senior, drawing consideration as the Mountain West’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Brito graduated from Utah State with a degree in exercise science and earned academic all-Mountain West and Mountain West Scholar Athlete honors all four years.

Brito will join Ourense after a season that saw the team finish 10th in the standings, narrowly missing the playoffs for a chance at promotion in the Spanish league.

