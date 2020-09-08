Dr. Gina Anne Stuart peacefully passed away in her home in Morgan, Utah on August 31, 2020 after a courageous, hard-fought battle with cancer.

Gina was born on December 2, 1961 to two of the proudest parents, Edward Clark Stuart and Sondra Lee Johnson. She grew up in Wellsville, Utah where she attended Cache County schools. She participated in all kinds of sports as well as in the 4H Equestrian Program. Most of all, Gina loved to be in the great outdoors whenever possible taking the most beautiful nature photos.

After graduating from Sky View High School in 1980 she attended Utah State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree (BS) in Health & Physical Education in 1985, Master of Education degree (MEd) in Instructional Technology in 1988, Master of Education degree (MEd) in Health & Physical Education in 1995, and Doctor of Philosophy degree (PhD) in Education in 2006.

In 1986 she was hired by Morgan School District to teach Health & Physical Education at Morgan Middle School. During her 34 years with Morgan School District either as a teacher or an administrator she always tried to instill a love of learning in her students and fellow educators. She so very often thought of others and what she could do to help them.

Her personality endeared her to others, and she was able to influence others for the good. For those that she worked with, whether they be a student or peer, each were able to feel that spirit and leadership ability and know that she would always be there for them.

Tragically, in 2017 Gina was diagnosed with Ovarian cancer and she would begin her most inspirational battle to fight this disease. In this three year fight she continued to be a devoted educator and continued to live according to her life mantra:

“Life is too short for lack of action on your part. So always be sure to make time to read, to learn, to play and to grow a little every day. While you do this, Love and serve others and be kind to one another because that’s what life is all about…”

She is survived by her father and mother, Edward and Sondra Stuart; her sister-in-law, Jennifer Stuart; her nieces, Brittney (Chris Bassett) and Kennedy Stuart; her nephews Justin Stuart and Weston Stuart (Kailey Kerr) and devoted friend, caregiver and colleague, Heidi Andreasen. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ed and Esther Stuart; her maternal grandparents, Parnell and Letha Johnson and her brother, Edward Parnell Stuart.

In lieu of flowers, Gina has asked that you make a donation to a local library, animal shelter or your favorite charity.

A service will be held at the Field Street Church, 240 Field Street, Morgan Utah on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00pm.

Due to COVID-19 regulations we ask that the service be limited to family and close friends.

