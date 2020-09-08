Emergency crews respond to ATV crash in Box Elder County

RIVERSIDE — Emergency crews were called to an ATV accident Monday afternoon in Riverside. The crash was reported near 15600 N. 6000 W.

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dale Ward said 911 dispatch operators received a call from an individual that found a girl walking along the canal road near the crash site. The girl reported that she and her brother were riding an ATV in the area and had rolled it over into the canal.

The 10-year-old victim said she was able to climb out of the canal but her 11-year-old brother stayed with the ATV in the water. The girl did not know if he was injured or not.

Ward said numerous law enforcement and paramedic agencies responded to the area along with neighbors. Box Elder Search & Rescue and a medical helicopter were requested; however, they were soon cancelled.

As units arrived, they dispersed to begin a search for the boy. A short time later, he was located walking along the canal road by a searching neighbor.

Ward said neither child was injured and were checked by paramedics before being released to their parents. Both were wearing helmets.

