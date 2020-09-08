Green waste disposal suggestions after damaging wind storm

LOGAN – The early morning winds on Tuesday downed power lines, disrupted the lives of many residents and also brought down many trees and branches. This resulted in many green waste disposal sites becoming full before noon. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Logan City Conservation Coordinator Emily Malik said it was a busy day.

“We have had maybe 40 to 50 car lines at our green waste facility all day long today, so a lot of people are looking to get rid of downed trees and branches and limbs and things like that,” she explained.

The green waste disposal sites in the valley are coordinated through Logan City.

“We actually took away all the disposal sites and then a few cities requested them back. So, we don’t actually operate any drop sites at this point. We ask residents just to bring things down to the landfill and then the few cities that operate them (drop sites), like I think I’ve seen Providence and Hyrum give specific instructions to their residents.”

Malik suggests that residents of Cache County and Logan City bring their branches directly to them for the best manner of disposal.

“And if you have small loads of branches (in Logan City), maybe you just have a trailer load and you can leave it in your driveway for a week or two. Maybe that’s a good idea, just because we do have those 40 to 50 car long lines, and we don’t necessarily expect that to ease up.”

She said if they could spread that out a bit, everyone would have to wait in line for less of a time.